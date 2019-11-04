Head to Head Analysis: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) versus Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy 18.73% 12.36% 6.02% SM Energy 14.67% -2.43% -1.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jagged Peak Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 9 10 0 2.53 SM Energy 2 8 8 0 2.33

Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 55.82%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $17.19, indicating a potential upside of 105.10%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jagged Peak Energy does not pay a dividend. SM Energy pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 2.68 $165.46 million $0.64 11.41 SM Energy $2.07 billion 0.46 $508.41 million $0.03 279.33

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Jagged Peak Energy. Jagged Peak Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

