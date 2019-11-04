Head-To-Head Analysis: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) & Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -27.56% -81.41% -6.38% Globus Maritime -28.26% -11.20% -5.17%

11.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seanergy Maritime and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Globus Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $91.52 million 0.21 -$21.06 million ($5.55) -0.13 Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.71 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Seanergy Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.