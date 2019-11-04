Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSTG. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hastings Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hastings Group to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 202.86 ($2.65).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

HSTG opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.