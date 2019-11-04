Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HSC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.25. Harsco has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $418,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,350 shares of company stock worth $481,273 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harsco by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 447,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

