Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $14.73 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Harmony has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.03 or 0.05780373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000999 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014521 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,598,573,955 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.