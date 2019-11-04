Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $720,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,218,000 after buying an additional 531,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,652 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $68.08. 22,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,942,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

