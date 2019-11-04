Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after buying an additional 873,952 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,070 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CINF traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,969. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

