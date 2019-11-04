Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 575 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066,765 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,839,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,485,000 after purchasing an additional 642,040 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,795,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 822,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 182,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $127.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $129.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.