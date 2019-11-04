Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Royal Gold by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total transaction of $180,185.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

