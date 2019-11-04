Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 103.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $25,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 414,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $31,682,944.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,144,112.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,714,807 shares of company stock worth $137,406,778 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

GRMN traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,057. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

