Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,583 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

