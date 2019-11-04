Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.16 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $51.73 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $950,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at $926,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,324 shares of company stock worth $4,974,535. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

