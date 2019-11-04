Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,326 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Denny’s worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DENN. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,794,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

