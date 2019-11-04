Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

NYSE DECK opened at $155.15 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

