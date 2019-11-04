Hancock Whitney Corp Has $769,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 16.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 72.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

