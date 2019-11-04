Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $230.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $263.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.38.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.