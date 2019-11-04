Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.70

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.70 ($11.28) and last traded at €9.66 ($11.23), with a volume of 3515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.68 ($11.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $770.15 million and a P/E ratio of 39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.27.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

