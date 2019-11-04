H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,244 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,235,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,227 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,144,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 996,764 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.95 on Monday. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

