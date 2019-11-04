Gulfport Energy’s (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of GPOR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $2,294,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

