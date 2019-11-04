Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.55. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $225.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

