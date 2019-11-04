Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 62,720 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 62,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total transaction of C$588,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$996,446.78.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 57,782 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$468,034.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 57,971 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$496,811.47.

On Friday, August 30th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 50,225 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$499,236.50.

Shares of TSE NG traded down C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$9.15. 246,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,048. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 51.49, a quick ratio of 50.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -112.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

