Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Up 12.7%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shares were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 1,774,353 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,618,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

About Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

