Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,924 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $110.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.16%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

