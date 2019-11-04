Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,125 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $60,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,679. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

