Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $133.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,270,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,740 shares of company stock worth $1,256,355 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.54.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

