Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

NYSE FR opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.