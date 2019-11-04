Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,396,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 173,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $18,864,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,574 shares of company stock valued at $52,112,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.