Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 382,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.74. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

GECC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

