Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.48

Shares of Great Eastern Energy Co. Ltd. (LON:GEEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.48 and traded as low as $15.00. Great Eastern Energy shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 116,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.36.

Great Eastern Energy Company Profile (LON:GEEC)

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

