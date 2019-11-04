Graphcoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00699763 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029150 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003924 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

