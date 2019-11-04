Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 237,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.73. 489,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,158. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

