Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,978,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 373,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

