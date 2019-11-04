Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 449,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,269. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

