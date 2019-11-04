Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

LOPE stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

