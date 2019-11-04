Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a PE ratio of 224.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.
