Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 110 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 106.90 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.04.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.