Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Inscription Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 7.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

