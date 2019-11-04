Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,331. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $721.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $75.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.39%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

