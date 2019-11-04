Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

