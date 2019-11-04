Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. Globe Life posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 603,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

