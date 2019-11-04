Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

