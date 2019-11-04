Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 2.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,447. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

