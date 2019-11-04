Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

