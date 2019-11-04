Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Decreases Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for 1.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,679. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,585.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

