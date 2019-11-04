Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 48,027,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,456,492. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

