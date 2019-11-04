Genus’ (GNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,916 ($38.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,911.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,657.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 245.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,110 ($40.64).

In related news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.82), for a total value of £210,306.98 ($274,803.32). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total value of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock worth $63,501,582.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

