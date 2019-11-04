Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.35. 211,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,104. Generex Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

