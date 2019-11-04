General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,931,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,856,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.31. 1,134,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,003. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.