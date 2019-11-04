General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to gain from its portfolio restructuring program, digital business, efforts to reduce leverage, international commercial presence and improvement in segmental businesses in the quarters ahead. It expects adjusted earnings per share of 55-65 cents for 2019. Healthy business in Aviation, Healthcare and Renewable Energy segments as well as steps to improve the Power segment and the dispositions in GE Capital assets will be boons. In third-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 25%, while revenues lagged the same by 19.8%. The presence of internal and external challenges remains a drag for the Power business. Also, weak margin in Renewable Energy, forex woes and tariffs may adversely impact performance. In the past three months, General Electric's shares have underperformed its industry.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

GE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,719,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,590,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

