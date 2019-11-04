Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Set at $95.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a $95.00 price target by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.13. 947,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. Generac has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

